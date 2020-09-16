We’ll continue to watch our own fire dangers here in KELOLAND

While the western United States has been dealing with wildfires, we have our own fire danger to watch for in KELOLAND.

While red flag warnings covered western South Dakota at the beginning of the week, with slightly cooler air and lighter winds the red flag warnings were lifted, but we’ll continue to watch the potential fire weather in western South Dakota over the next several weeks.

The factors that go into high fire danger include relative humidity of 15% or less combined with strong winds with frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater.

Ongoing drought conditions are also a factor.

We’ve been talking about the ongoing drought for parts of KELOLAND during the second half of summer. In fact, you can see how far below average we are for rain over the past 30 days with this graphic.

Even with a quarter to a half inch of rain last week, southeast KELOLAND is still very dry.

There is some hope with a chance for rain Thursday and Sunday. It’s just a matter of where it falls and how much falls.

With cooler weather over the next couple of days, it will suppress our fire danger, but as warmer temperatures and stronger winds come in for the weekend, the fire danger will get ramped up again.