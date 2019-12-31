Weekend winter storm recap

The forecast last week called for quite a winter storm in KELOLAND. Snowfall amounts over a foot, strong wind speeds over 40 mph, and even rain were all in the forecast. And that is what we got.

A center of low pressure came up from the south bringing near to just above freezing temps to the southeast so rain and freezing rain were found in the southeast. The rain on Saturday alone was enough for Sioux Falls to break the record for wettest year on record.

While the southeast saw rain, snow was found to the north and west. And the snow just kept piling up through Sunday as the center of low pressure sat over southwest Minnesota.

Here are the snow reports from the weekend. Many areas in the plains of South Dakota received over a foot of snow. Snow drift reports from the weekend were measure in feet due to the strong winds pushing the snow against fences and houses.

The southeast didn’t see as much snow over the weekend but rain amounts were upwards of a half inch to an inch before the switch to snow.

Western South Dakota had some enhanced snowfall on the north side of the Black Hills. Snowfall reports ranges from a foot to a foot and half! Compare those numbers to what was seen in the plains where amounts ranged from just a few inches in Rapid City to near 10 inches just a few miles to the west.

In addition to the impressive snowfall numbers, the reported wind gusts were impressive as well. 50 to 60 mph wind gusts were reported along and south of I-90. And that blowing snow was one reason why I-90 was closed for a good chunk of the weekend.

Looking ahead to the forecast though is looking much different. Sunshine returns this week with only a couple chances for addition light snow or rain. So it would seem the worst weather is behind us and the next seven days are looking a little more calm.