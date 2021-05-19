Weekend weather forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two things many people have been looking forward to are warm temperatures and rain. While the warm temperatures are here, it’s now looking like we’ll have better chances for rain too.

With cloudy skies and fog this morning in KELOLAND, the only thing missing was the rain. While scattered rain did develop in southeast KELOLAND, not everyone got wet. But the pattern ahead is looking better for those that have missed out.

Let’s first start with our temperature trend this week. Notice how the western United States will be cool. In fact, there will be snow in the Rockies over the next couple of days. As that happens, the northern plains and east warm up.

Next, the Gulf should be open to bring moisture across the central and northern plains. It’s just a matter of getting the spark in the atmosphere to generate the rain.

And that ‘spark’ will come in the form of numerous low pressure systems and fronts over the next several days.

With a set-up like what we currently have, we should be able to fill in the gaps for those that have been missing out.