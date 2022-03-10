SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cold air will be short-lived as we’ll have our warmest air of the year come in.

The cold air of Thursday and Friday will not last as we are seeing signs of much warmer weather ahead.

Many began their Thursdays cold as temperatures fell to the single digits above and below zero.

Pine Ridge came in with temperatures in the teens below zero. Expect cold air like that again for Friday morning and even Saturday morning, but that will soon change.

With the warmer air next week, we can experience some of the warmest air of the year.

Many have already had highs in the 60s hitting those temperatures back in February.

Aberdeen and Watertown have yet to hit 60 degrees, but that may change next week.

In fact, I would even say getting temperatures in the 70s is possible. But don’t expect those 70s to occur in northeast KELOLAND as the best chance for those mild temperatures will be western South Dakota.

But, it’s not all good news. As the temperatures warm, fire danger will be a growing concern as precipitation stays away.