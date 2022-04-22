SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Water is well needed in KELOLAND.

The dry ground in southern KELOLAND is helping us warm as we’ll have temperatures well above average Friday and Saturday.

But the dry ground is also giving high fire danger also, as strong wind will accompany the heat Friday and Saturday. So, any rain we can get will be beneficial.

As storms roll through this weekend, the rain will remain scattered in eastern KELOLAND. Not everyone will get wet, but those that do will receive heavy downpours. Unfortunately, severe weather will also be a threat with storms.

As it switches to snow in western KELOLAND, the precipitation amounts will be heavy with amounts of a half-inch to a full inch or more looking likely. BUT, that comes with heavy snow and strong wind as Blizzard Warnings are out for western South Dakota.

As you can see, the latest drought monitor has extreme drought in south-central South Dakota with severe drought from northwest to southeast South Dakota.

Any rain will help, but it’s the severe weather we can do without. If you miss out on the precip this weekend, there are more chances next week.

The extended forecast doesn’t feature any big warm-ups, which is good as any moisture that gets in the ground won’t dry up as fast