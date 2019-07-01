Weekend storms recap

The month of June is typically the most active tornado month in South Dakota. It was late, but the last two days of the month finished with some impressive events.

It all started late Saturday afternoon with storms just south of Badland National Park. The climate in this area of KELOLAND typically features storms with higher bases and that can yield some impressive shots from long distances.

A collection of tornado pictures and videos came pouring in from the Gregory and Platte areas. It’s interesting to note the tornado circulations are again very clear due to the nature of the higher-based storms.

VIPIR showed an interesting timeline of the storms as they reached peak intensity between 4:30 and 5 p.m. The initial storms produced the most rotation and the threat transitioned to mainly hail, wind, and heavy rain and the evening continued.

Even with a few tornadoes this weekend, we are still below the averages for the year. July is not typically a big tornado month, but can feature plenty of storms with severe weather.