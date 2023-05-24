SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Memorial Day weekend is often considered the start of the summer travel season.

The normal high temperature in KELOLAND for the holiday weekend is in the mid 70s. This weekend we are forecasting the upper 70s to mid 80s, so it’ll be a little warmer than normal. It’s not out of the question to hit triple digits this time of year, but that’s unlikely this weekend.

Memorial Day weekend comes at the change of season when the atmosphere is unstable, so about half of Memorial Day weekends on record included some rain.

This weekend, central and western KELOLAND could see rain or thunderstorms daily Friday through Monday. Northeastern KELOLAND gets in on the rain chance on Monday. It looks like southeastern KELOLAND will stay dry through the holiday weekend.

So depending where you live, you may want to pack an umbrella.