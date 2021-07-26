Wednesday could see record-setting heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s hot to start the week, the hottest air will arrive right in the middle of the workweek.

Morning showers and storms were found on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD this morning for east-central and northern KELOLAND. While these were around this morning, skies became partly cloudy and temperatures reached the 90s and 100s. Eyes will be on the record book for Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the record highs.

Many on this map are in the 100s, but there are some exceptions. They include Spencer, Worthington, and Brookings with record highs in the 90s. The hottest spot on this map is Winner with record highs of 112. Sioux Falls’ record is 102. We do have widespread 100-degree heat in the forecast, so we’ll keep an eye on these records.

But, relief is on the way with cooler temperatures for late this week and the weekend. We’re forecasting numbers in the low to middle 80s for highs for much of eastern KELOLAND.

Along with the cooler air, we’ll watch for better chances of much needed rain.