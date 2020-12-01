Weather will be quiet the next few days across KELOLAND

Tuesday marks the official start of meteorological winter, but it won’t be feeling like it any time soon. And with the lack of cold air, it won’t be looking like winter just yet.

The only snow you’ll be seeing in much of KELOLAND in this forecast is the man-made variety as seen at places like Great Bear Ski Valley. By the looks of things, we won’t be seeing much from nature the next few days.

The 10-day snowfall forecast map shows next to nothing in the northern plains. That directly links to our lack of storms here in this part of the country.

Temperatures will respond to the pattern and will likely surge above normal beyond the 7-day forecast. In fact, the latest 8-14 day outlook shows the warmest temperatures relative to normal parked right over KELOLAND.

Now remember, that’s only the start of December. We have a long way to go and it’s only a matter of time before cold and snow catch up to us once again.