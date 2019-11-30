For the lack of a better term, the weekend will be a mess in KELOLAND. As a blizzard is ongoing in western South Dakota, areas of rain and thundershowers will be possible in eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Light snow showers from Thursday evening continued this morning in eastern KELOLAND. Along with the light snow, areas of freezing drizzle made for a slippery commute. But as the storm system gets wound up, travel for some may become impossible where blizzard warnings are in effect for western South Dakota.

The weather will be an issue for those traveling for the rest of the holiday weekend. As the system leaves KELOLAND on Sunday, it will move east and give weather delays to areas such as Minneapolis and Chicago.

The timing of this could not have been any worse with many on the road to meet up with family and friends, and oh yes. Do some shopping.

Once this system leaves, we are expecting much quieter weather for next week. Including temperatures that will warm above freezing.