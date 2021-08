PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The state Board of Regents adopted a statement Thursday telling South Dakota's public universities they shall reject "that any individual person is responsible for actions taken by other people" and reject "any suggestion that one group of people is inherently superior or inferior to another group, or is inherently oppressive or immoral."

The board also set an aggressive schedule for an "opportunity center" to be opened by January 1, 2022, at each of the campuses to "realign and focus campus resources to effectively assess and address the individual needs of all students."