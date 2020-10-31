Weather tricks or treats for Halloween?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tricks and treats aren’t just reserved for kids on Halloween. Meteorologist Adam Rutt looks at how the weather can also get involved.

Halloween is right around the corner, and while ghouls and goblins usually take center stage, Mother Nature can sometimes get in on the fun as well.

Fall can feature some pretty impressive swings on the weather pendulum, and while those swings get less intense as we go deeper into the season, they’re still very much present. Halloween is no exception. KELOLAND has seen its fair share of extremes on the last day of the month.

In Sioux Falls, for example, we’ve been able to toe the line of 80 degrees on the high end of the temperature scale, while lows have fallen as low as 13 degrees. On average, we have a roughly 1 in 3 chance of seeing rainfall on Halloween, and a 1 in 10 chance for snow. Speaking of snow, no one will forget 1991, when Sioux Falls recorded nearly 9 inches of snow on Halloween.

Overall, Pierre has the distinction of recording the warmest Halloween on record, with a high of 85 in 1990. Winner and Rapid City weren’t far behind. Rapid City holds the coldest night at -2 degrees, with Lead and Pierre rounding out the Top 3. After Sioux Falls, it’s Winner with the highest one-day snow total on Halloween. Lead came in at number 3 just a half-inch behind.

Luck has been on our side, lately. Over the last 20 years, Sioux Falls has seen measurable rainfall on Halloween just three times, most recently in 2016. The dry streak will continue with an arid Halloween this year.