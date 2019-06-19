Weather Radio Programming

We recommend weather radios with SAME alert technology, especially for receiving weather bulletins at night or while asleep. Weather radios are a must for people who live in mobile homes or do not have a basement, to ensure sufficient time to find safe shelter in case of tornadoes or extreme winds.



In order to program your weather radio specifically for your home location, you need two pieces of information.

1) The channel (frequency) of the nearest weather radio transmitter. Here are charts listing the locations and channel numbers for the states in KELOLAND:

South Dakota Minnesota Iowa Nebraska North Dakota Wyoming

2) The SAME code, so that you can set the radio to only sound alerts for the county in which you live. Here are the charts with county SAME code numbers:

South Dakota Minnesota Iowa Nebraska North Dakota Wyoming

If you live near a county line, you might wish to input the SAME codes for both counties by using the WR-100’s “multiple” function.