June 30 storms

Weather Photos
  • Courtesy: Sandy Stukel
  • Tornado west of Platte Creek
    Courtesy: Corey Lundquist 
  • This pic was taken on the Missouri River looking west near Buryaneks Campground and Boat dock 
    Courtesy: Jim Mudder
  • Tornado in Lucas
    Courtes: Kasper Schonebaum
  • Tornado in Lucas
    Courtesy: Christi Rozeboom
  • South central SD
    Courtesy: Blake Boes
  • 5 miles north of Burke
    Courtesy: Shania Mock
  • Near Lucas
    Courtesy: Blake Jacobsen

