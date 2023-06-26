SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We finally broke the pattern that was responsible for the dry conditions for the past 2 months in eastern KELOLAND. The weekend rain was just one example of that.

While eastern KELOLAND stayed dry on Monday, western South Dakota has had rain as storms developed as early as this morning with more rain on the way this evening and Monday night. Some of the rain will move into eastern KELOLAND as the week goes on. Here’s the set-up.

With high pressure anchored to our south, it’s giving widespread 90 and 100 degree heat from Oklahoma through Texas. KELOLAND will be on the northern side of the heat which means cooler air and better chances for rain.

The storms that develop are known as ‘ridge riders’ as they ride the edge of the heat ridge.

Expect these ‘ridge riders’ through at least the first half of the week. After that, we’ll change things to a northwest flow which means the weather will come in from the northwest.

In northwest flow, we have to time the energy that rides the jet stream to bring in our rain chances, but at least we’re looking at chances for rain. That’s a good thing considering how dry we’ve been in eastern KELOLAND.