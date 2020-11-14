Weather outlook: Temperature swings throughout month of November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a week by week basis in weather. Meteorologist Scot Mundt explains.

We seem to be in an up and down pattern in KELOLAND that goes week to week.

The sunshine and south winds helped bring in warmer temperatures to KELOLAND on Friday. We’ll continue to melt snow and ice in eastern KELOLAND through the weekend as temperatures continue to warm. In fact, that warmth will last through next week.

It follows the pattern we’ve had in place for much of the month.

The first week of the month was warm, followed by cooler air for the second week. By the looks of it, the third week of the month will be warm. And we’re already seeing signs of cooler air for the fourth week of the month.

And of course the fourth week of the month is Thanksgiving week. Not only is it looking cooler, but we’ll watch for rain and snow during that time.

In the meantime, a lot of what you see in southeast KELOLAND will be gone before the next snow arrives.