Weather outlook for South Dakota pheasant opening weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pheasant hunting capital of the world is looking at a pleasant start to the pheasant opener this weekend.

Saturday is looking like the better of the two days with clear to mostly clear skies. And the wind looks to be decent as well. Saturday should see the wind calming down throughout the day so the strongest winds will be more likely to happen during the morning hours with calming winds in the afternoon.

The wind forecast could be divided to the north and south. Northern counties seeing sustained winds about 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 30. While the south will see sustained winds about 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20.

Sunday will be a completely different day of weather. A passing low will bring stronger winds and rain later in the day. The wind forecast is best divided east to west due to the passing low.

The east will see winds about 5 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 to 35 mph. The west will see winds about 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 25 to 45 mph.

Rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon from west to east as well. Not arriving in the east until late Sunday but the central and west regions could see the light rain in the afternoon

So good luck to all those hunters and enjoy the weekend.