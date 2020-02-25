Weather is looking quiet for the next several days in KELOLAND

We’re getting into an important time of the year with spring snow and ice melt in KELOLAND. And with what we already have on the ground, it’s important to stay away from any more heavy precipitation.

While we melted snow and ice over the past weekend, temperatures have cooled below freezing and we’ve added more snow in western South Dakota. Give it a couple of days, and that snow will melt in the west with a small chance to add to it.

As we look at the pattern setting up, we don’t see any big storms anytime soon. While there is something that develops as we start March, a lot of what falls will stay to our south. Chalk it up as a miss. Once that passes, we don’t expect any big cool downs, but we might see a big warm up late next week.

While there is a chance at hitting 50 this weekend in Sioux Falls, the late week warm up next week is showing signs of more 50 degree weather in the southeast.

Of course, we’ll have to avoid any big time troughs in the west to avoid high moisture content storms here in KELOLAND.