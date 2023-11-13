SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the middle of November this week, but it will feel more like the beginning of October as afternoon highs make the 60s.

What you see is what you get when it comes to weather this week. Sure strong winds will come and go, but the overall forecast is for dry and mild air to continue. It’s a good week to finish up on any fall chores you may have as changes will be here next week. Here’s a quick comparison using temperatures.

The forecast average highs this week are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. These numbers are at least 15 degrees above the climate average highs. But we’re already expecting changes next week.

Much cooler air will eventually work its way into KELOLAND. Just using model data, it puts the forecast average high for Monday through Friday of next week in the middle 30s. That’s at least five degrees below the climate averages.

Along with the cooler air for Thanksgiving week, we’ll have to watch for rain and/or snow. Of course, this is very important for Thanksgiving travelers, so you’ll want to pay attention to the changes next week.