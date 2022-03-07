SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While temperatures remained below average for many in KELOLAND, it will only get colder by the end of the week.

By the time we do get to Friday morning, there will be a couple of areas below zero. But, at least we’re not forecasting record lows, for that to happen it would have to get to the teens and 20s below zero. Falling below zero in March is a little uncommon, but it does happen.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls has had below zero lows in March 38 times. That averages out to happen at least once per year.

While it Aberdeen, it’s happened 78 times since 1990. About two times per year.

Any way you look at it, it will get cold. It’s just a matter of how cold. So, while we may not be done with below zero lows, their time is running out.

We’ll swing the other way late next week as temperatures will warm well above average. In fact, 60 and even 70 degree warmth will be possible.