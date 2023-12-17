SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a lot of moving pieces when it comes to a forecast a week and a half out from now.

We’re talking about the Christmas forecast. The pattern that we’ve been in that has kept us warm and dry is expected to continue as we go through Christmas week, but it may change shortly after the holiday.

Much like this week, another storm system will enter the southwest United States. Right now, the computer models are also keeping this one well to our south, which means KELOLAND will stay warm and dry.

That storm system may have been our hope for a white Christmas. It’s looking more likely that we stay brown, which goes against the odds. Eastern KELOLAND gets a white Christmas 60 to 75% of the time. The odds fall as you move west until you hit Rapid City and the Hills.

After Christmas, we are looking at a couple of things that will eventually move us to more typical winter weather.