WATCH: Storm moves through KELOLAND Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A line of thunderstorms moved across South Dakota Monday evening.

Here’s what the storm looked like from our downtown LiveCam as it moved into Sioux Falls. In the video player above, you can see the storm roll in from the west. The video has been sped up to show the progression of the storm.

You can see a cloud of dust pick up as strong winds moved through the city.

In the video below, you can see what it looked like on the north side of Sioux Falls just as the storm was coming in. Dust was blowing around near Interstate 29 and North 60th Street. In the video, you’ll also see what the LiveCam looked like in Parker, South Dakota around 6:30 p.m.

Funnel clouds and strong winds happened during Monday night’s storm. A funnel cloud was spotted in southeastern Sioux Falls around 6:45 p.m.

Taken before the storm rolled into Sioux Falls tonight. #KELOWx pic.twitter.com/sm23MW2Ela — Marissa Lute (@marissalute) July 6, 2021

Tonight on KELOLAND News, we’ll show you what farmers in Menno had to clean up following the storm.