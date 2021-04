SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds started rolling into eastern South Dakota Monday evening.

Before long, the skies lit up with a lightning show. KELOLAND Photojournalist Mike Simundson captured it on camera from eastern Sioux Falls.

We also received a lot of pictures from last night’s storm from viewers. Check out a slideshow of those photos online now.

Remember, if you see breaking news or weather, send photos along with your name and some information to ushare@keloland.com.