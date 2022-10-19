SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With warmer winters, we’re seeing more rain on snow events. That is, rain falling while there is snow on the ground.

While water has been hard to come by lately in KELOLAND, The University of Vermont looked into how warming winters can pose a threat to water quality.

A result of the study, showed the rain-on-snow events cause higher amounts of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous run off instead of soaking into the ground. The areas of most concern are in the New England states and the Midwest, including us in KELOLAND.

These winter events are more polluting than the bigger summer rains because the plants are dormant. The nutrients are not being used during the non-growing season and the frozen ground allows for more run-off.

Whether it falls in the form of rain or snow, we can use the moisture. We just don’t need the rain on top of the snow.

