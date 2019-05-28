Warmer weather to ramp up the growing season

While more rain is ahead for KELOLAND in the short term forecast, a big change in the weather pattern will finally bring some welcome news.

We still are encouraged with the data emerging later this week into the first week of June. It's not all rain free, but it certainly features less rainfall and warmer temperatures. In fact, the extended forecast starting May 30th through June 9th suggests normal to above normal temperatures in much of the northern plains into the Pacific northwest.

The warmer air will be the number 1 driver behind the changes coming up as the placement of the jet stream changes. As the growing season ramps up, wetter summer seasons typically feature warmer overnight low temperatures that can extend into fall.

We looked back at the dates of first freezes in the Sioux Falls area the past 3 years. All three are fairly consistent, with dates ranging from October 10th through the 13th. That's about 136 days left in the growing season.

Even for crops that have been planted earlier in the spring, the damp cold weather has caused very slow growth. Expect a big change on that front soon.