SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer seems to be around the corner.

Warmer temperatures this weekend and that trend will continue for next week.

Fog greeted many in eastern KELOLAND this morning. While a lot of it went away by the afternoon, it was a warm day in KELOLAND as highs returned closer to and above average. Get ready for many to return above average next week.

It starts as early as Monday as widespread 70s and 80s will cover central and eastern KELOLAND.

Throw in a little humidity and the heat index will be watched closely.

By Wednesday and Thursday of next week, the heat index may reach the upper 80s and lower 90s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

With the heat and humidity in eastern KELOLAND and the drier and cooler weather in western South Dakota, we’ll have steady chances for rain for just about everyone next week.

Weather changes quickly in KELOLAND. And this will be just an example of that as some people will go from using their furnace to their air conditioner in a matter of a week.