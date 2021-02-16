Warmer weather returns next week

It was another bitterly cold night as temperatures fell to the teens and 20s below zero for much of KELOLAND. Throw in the wind chill and it felt in the minus 30s and minus 40s, but we will swing the other way.

We’re in the middle of February now, which means average highs are in the 30s across KELOLAND. While we are still far from those temperatures, we’ll soon see temperatures return to those levels and beyond. February is known for this.

Here’s a look at a recent cold snap from February 2011. The second week of February started with highs in the single digits and lows in the teens and 20s below zero. But, it warmed to the 40s three days later!

We’ll see what happens with our current cold snap. But the forecast for next week suggests temperatures return to the 40s.

In the meantime, we’ll fall below zero again tonight before the warmer temperatures start to come in.

2011 saw a 41-degree swing in four days, while we won’t warm that quickly this time around as it will take about 6 days to have a 40-degree swing for highs.

