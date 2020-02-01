Warmer weather moves in over the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our team of meteorologists will be watching the thermometer closely this weekend. Meteorologist Scot Mundt takes a look at just how warm it’s going to get.

Warm weather this weekend will melt a lot of snow and ice. with our current snow depth, we’ll be pushing it to the limit with how warm we get. Another cloudy day in eastern KELOLAND with temperatures near 30. As we’ve been advertising, much warmer weather will soon be here it’s just a matter of how warm we get.

Climate studies have been done on how warm Sioux Falls has been with snow on the ground. As of today, the city officially has 5 inches. With 2 to 5 inches of snow on the ground in February, the warmest Sioux Falls has been is 52 as this list shows the top five warmest temperatures.

While the weekend warmup will be nice, it won’t last. Much colder air will soon return as we go through next week, with bitter cold possible during the second week of the month.

We’ll see how warm we get, but there is some information suggesting we could hit the middle 50s. We’ll have to wait and see.