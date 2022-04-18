SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Give it a couple of days and we’ll get warm springtime temperatures in eastern KELOLAND. The peak of the heat may end up being the last day of the workweek.

It was another cold day with highs well below average, but as much as 10 to 20 degrees below the climate averages. While warmer weather returns to central and western KELOLAND as early as tomorrow, it will take its time to move into eastern South Dakota. Along with the warmer air, it will start to feel a little humid.

This graphic shows the measurement of the dew point temperature this week. Notice how it gets to the 50s and 60s by Friday, should be able to feel some spring humidity in the air.

Along with the higher dew points, the air temperature should easily reach the 70s in the east and southeast. Add some lift in the atmosphere and the Storm Prediction Center already has eastern and southeast KELOLAND outlined for severe weather.

At the moment, things will be scattered and widespread rain is not expected. But those that do get a thunderstorm should get at least a quarter-inch of rain.

While moisture will be good, it’s the severe weather we can do without.