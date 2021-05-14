Warmer temps, humidity on its way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the seven day forecast and it looks like we turned the corner into warmer late spring temperatures with numbers in the 70s and 80s.

After the morning showers, we had some clearing and temperatures returned to the 60s and 70s. While the 70s will remain, the 60s will soon be replaced with temperatures in the 80s.

Along with the warmer air temperatures, we’ll also have higher dew point temperatures which means you’ll start to feel higher humidity as we go through next week.

The map in the video above shows how moisture or higher dew point temperatures are expected to spread into the central and northern plains. So as the humidity increases, it just a matter of getting the energy in the atmosphere to interact with it to bring chances for rain.

We do think the later we go into next week, the better chances we have at not only rain, but also severe weather.

I’m not saying we won’t get cooler temperatures again, but I do expect the cool downs to not last as long.