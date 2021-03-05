Warmer temps are causing concern for drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we head into the growing season, the drought will become more and more concerning.

While the warm weather has been nice, we could still use some moisture as drought will be on people’s minds over the next several weeks.

The warm weather continues to melt the snow and ice in KELOLAND as things are now being reduced to piles of snow here and there. But we can use more moisture as the dry conditions will be talked about more and more.

The severe conditions in southeast KELOLAND have been around since the fall, but the severe category has expanded to include much of the western half of South Dakota. Right now, the severe category covers 50% of South Dakota. Two weeks ago, the severe category covered only 13%.

While the dry ground helps us warm; unfortunately, it also leads to a higher fire danger. Especially when the winds pick up.

We’ll take whatever we can get with the chance for rain and/or snow next week.