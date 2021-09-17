Warmer temperatures to stick around as fall begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer may be ending next week, but the heat can still stick around.

Fall is right around the corner, but summer can still crash the party for a little while longer.

Between well above average temperatures by day and severe thunderstorms by night, Thursday was a prime example of how summer can be incredibly stubborn in terms of getting out of here. Cooler temperatures will become more common, but don’t put those t-shirts away quite yet.

In fact, 90-degree weather can appear in October, with Sioux Falls’ latest summer-like day coming on October 15th, 1958. Aberdeen and Rapid City follow suit, but it’s a bit different in Pierre. 90-degree heat has appeared as late as the 29th of October…that was back in 1933.

Though it’s more improbable, let’s up the ante and go even hotter. Triple digit heat is also still possible in September. For Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City the latest 100-degree day is actually right around now. Pierre is the outlier once again, with their latest run to 100 occurring on September 26th, 1974.

That being said, the atmosphere likes to be in a state of equilibrium, and it’ll attempt to correct the balance. Whenever the pendulum swings far to the warm side of the scale, it usually swings just as hard to the cool side.

We’ve already seen this once between Thursday’s heat and Friday’s cooler weather. We’ll see it again between Sunday and Tuesday…just in time for fall to take over on Wednesday.