Warmer temperatures to follow weekend blizzard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend may be about the snow and cold, but we are expecting warmer temperatures next week. Meteorologist Scot Mundt has the details.

Heavy snow in KELOLAND on Friday will be replaced with blizzard conditions on Saturday. Temperatures will also fall to the single digits above and below zero for highs, which means we’ll have dangerously cold wind chills through the weekend. But, we do have some hope in sight.

Warmer temperatures will move into KELOLAND next week. But because cold air is slow to move, expect a slow transition to get the temperatures closer to average.

Average highs are now slowly going up. The ten day temperature trend for Sioux Falls suggests the numbers will be closer to average the closer we get to next weekend.

Now that we have a fresh blanket of snow on the ground it will further insulate the cold. It may be awhile before we hit 30 again in Sioux Falls.

Remember to use caution when spending time outdoors in the frigid air this weekend.

