Warmer averages to follow upcoming cold fronts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the days slowly get longer, our average temperature will slowly climb with it.

Beginning around Christmas Day, our average high temperature remained stuck at its lowest point of the year. January 21st marked the first time in nearly a month that our average high temperature took a step up the thermometer.



While that sounds like good news, it’s going to be a slow process at first.



Between Friday and the end of the month, we’re only going to see our average temperature climb up one more degree. Once we reach February, however, the process speeds up a bit more.



As our days get longer, we get in on more sunlight and a higher sun angle as well.

This all combines to help our average high temperature climb at a faster rate once we reach February. This process speeds up even more once we reach March and the Vernal Equinox, the first day of Spring.



Of course, it has certainly seemed like warmer temperatures got a head start on our long-term averages this month. With that said, we have another push of colder than average temperatures on the way as we get ready to start the last week of the month.