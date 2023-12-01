SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — December is off to a quiet, but warm start in Rapid City.

The city has two weather recording sites, the airport and the National Weather Service forecast office. This weekend, the normal high for both of those locations is 40 degrees.

This year, we’re forecasting mid-40s. We’ll have much warmer air on Wednesday that could break one record and be just a couple of degrees shy of the other.

The record high at the NWS office was 59 degrees in 2003. The airport reached 65° in 1981. We are forecasting 63° on Wednesday.

December also started off warm in 2014, 2020, and 2021. The first half of December in 2014 and 2020 was warm and dry, but in 2021 the first part of the month at the NWS office had above-normal snowfall. The second half of the month is when things began to change.

In 2014, the end of December was on the cool side, but in town received more snow than the airport. In 2020, both the airport and NWS office were warm with below-normal precipitation. In 2021, the end of December was dry but it was cooler in town than at the airport.

Here in the Storm Center, we’ll be keeping an eye on the second half of the month for a possible big change.