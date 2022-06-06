SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — These cooler than average temperatures are unusual for June.

This work week will include periods of rain with below average temperatures.

For some of us, those below average temperatures mean highs only in the 60s. The reason behind the cooler air is what’s going on in Canada.

As low pressure slowly moves through Canada, it will supply KELOLAND with slightly below average temperatures. With pieces of energy riding through the upper plains, our steady chances for rain will continue. This starts to change as we get into the weekend.

That’s when that low pressure system will move farther east and we’ll start to see warmer air come in from the south. We’re taking temperatures to the 80s for the weekend. Those are numbers that are closer to our climate averages.

Along with the warmer temperatures this weekend, you’ll notice an increase in humidity as dew points slowly go up. So, it should feel more like summer as we get into this weekend.