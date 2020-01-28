Warm weekend ahead but colder air will return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday was a warm day across KELOLAND with widespread 30s and 40s. It was a day full of melting snow and ice. While the temperatures this week will not be that warm, we’ll most likely do a lot of melting for this coming weekend.

The clouds returned as we started the work week, along with it temperatures have cooled to the 20s and low 30s. Don’t expect any big temperature swings as we go through the week, but the first weekend of February is looking mild.

While highs are expected to be in the 30s, 40s, 50s, and possibly 60s this weekend it won’t last. The cold that is bottled up in Alaska will soon be let loose, and when that happens it will move into the upper plains.

The timing of that bitter cold is set for the second week of the month. Possibly February 10th. That’s when temperatures will once again fall well below zero.

At least average highs continue to go up, when we get to the end of February average highs are in the middle 30s in eastern KELOLAND to the lower 40s in western South Dakota.