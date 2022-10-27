SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change.

Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.

But the sun will soon return to eastern KELOLAND and along with it, warmer temperatures.

In fact, there’s a chance that some of us may return to the 70s. Seems late in the year for 70 degree weather, but history shows otherwise.

The latest 70 degree day in Sioux Falls is November 21, 2012. Aberdeen’s is also in November, it happened on the 27th in 1914. Pierre and Rapid City have had 70s in December.

Let’s look at 75…Much like 70, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen have had 75 degree temps in November with Pierre and Rapid City in December.

80-degree days may be a stretch, but the latest 80 in Aberdeen is October 30 1950. The latest 80 for Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City all happened on the same day, November 8, 1999.

So don’t be surprised to see 70 degree temperatures return to KELOLAND, we may see that next week. But you can just about wave goodbye to hitting 80.

