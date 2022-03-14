SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today will end up being the coldest day for at least a week. As dry conditions continue and warm temperatures return, fire danger will be elevated.

As we go through this week, the combination of low humidity, above-average temperatures and any wind will create critical fire conditions. All three are looking likely as we go through the rest of the workweek.

Western South Dakota will have to be monitored closely as this is an area that is in widespread drought. Granted, you don’t expect to get out of a drought in the winter months, but the lack of snow cover and the expected dry and warm conditions will continue to take their toll on western KELOLAND.

But western South Dakota isn’t the only area with fire concerns. Earlier this month, the Yankton fire department reported a control burn spread out of control over pasture land along Highway 81, and a garbage pile burn also got out of control resulting in farm equipment getting damaged.

The outlook for precipitation isn’t looking good mostly dry skies will prevail this week. Though early next week may bring a chance for rain or snow.