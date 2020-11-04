Warm weather in the forecast could set new records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Record high temperatures may be in jeopardy this week on more than one occasion.

It’s hard to believe that we were talking about record challenging low temperatures just one week ago.

With high pressure building to the southwest, a surge of unseasonable warmth will make its way into KELOLAND and stick around through the first half of the weekend. With this setup in place, multiple record high temperatures will be challenged across the region.

We won’t be looking at just one day where records are more susceptible to be broken. Rather, it’s five consecutive days of record challenging warmth. It will spread from north to south and east to west. These readings generally range from 20 to 30 degrees above average for this time of year. Even some all-time records are within reach. What’s interesting is that a common thread emerged when looking into this detail. Of the 17 stations that we researched, 11 set their all-time record high temperature for November in the same year: 1999.

To put one more spin on the numbers, the forecast and record highs that are in the cards for us are closer to average high temperatures that are observed from late August through mid-September.

If you aren’t a fan, the good news is that these warmer temperatures are gone by the end of the weekend. The bad news is that they’re replaced by well below average temperatures and even the chance for some snow.