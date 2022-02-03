SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cold air is in place for at least one more day as temperatures only made the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND on Thursday, but warmer weather will soon return.

It was yet another day with temperatures starting in the single digits and teens below zero. You factor in the light wind and morning wind chills that fell to the minus 20s and 30s in eastern KELOLAND.

Just before 7:00 on Thursday morning, Britton came in with a wind chill near minus 40! But we’ve been advertising warmer air and it will soon be here.

Here’s a look at the average number of days of highs at 40 degrees and warmer. It’s not uncommon as many in KELOLAND get 40-degree weather at least 25% of the time.

Now getting to 50 or warmer is a little more difficult. Many of us only average a couple of days of 50-degree weather.

With the warmth coming this weekend and next week, we’ll be well on our way to getting those days in the 40s and 50s.

Even though we’ll get colder days thrown in, our average highs this month warm to the 30s and 40s by the end of the month.