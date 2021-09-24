Warm weather expected as drought conditions show slight improvement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the return to warm and dry weather early next week, fire weather conditions could get worse.

We are seeing improvement in the latest drought monitor across KELOLAND, but we still have a long road ahead as we look for rain signals in the extended forecast.

You can see the latest drought monitor still shows most of KELOLAND dealing with below normal rainfall from the past year. The exceptions remain anchored in the northeast near Watertown and Sisseton, as well as the Sioux Falls area and extreme SW Minnesota and NW Iowa.

The most intense drought areas west of Sioux Falls did improve in the weekly update. The total area now affected by drought in South Dakota stands at 82%, down from 83% a week ago.

Drier and warmer weather will overspread much of the plains early next week, so the driest areas of western and central KELOLAND will be prone to fire weather headlines.

However, we will also be watching increasing rain next week to our south. Some of this moisture may reach KELOLAND by the end of the month.

In the meantime, expect another surge of summer-like weather in the days ahead.