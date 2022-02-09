SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We may still be in February, but our temperature profile as of late has it feeling like March or even April at times. That spells trouble for local ponds and lakes.

The recent switch to a milder pattern has put into motion a gradual melting and weakening of pond ice across KELOLAND. Though portions of the region have been cooler than others, the mid-February sun angle, among other factors, will continue to take its toll.

Ice is better suited for the absorption of thermal radiation than the air, so it can more readily melt even if temperatures are below freezing. Of course, we’ve been well above freezing by day as of late, and we’ve even been near to above freezing by night in some areas. That erodes the ice pack on two levels: It weakens the ice internally and on the surface.

The wind can also play a big factor. Moderate to strong winds, combined with warmer temperatures, can cause a decent amount of surface ice erosion to the tune of an inch or two per day…depending on just how warm it gets. It can also cause “rafting” to occur. This is when sheets of ice get layered up along shorelines and along ridges, causing what basically amounts to holes being torn into the ice.

While this process may take a bit to unfold, especially where ice has been able to really thicken up along our deeper bodies of water, it’s still something to keep in the back of your mind. Unfortunately, this warm and breezy pattern isn’t going away any time soon with few exceptions…so be careful if you are going to head out on the ice.