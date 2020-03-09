Warm temps melt snow pack this weekend

Those that have bare ground saw temperatures soar to the 60s, 70s, and 80s this weekend. In fact, record setting in parts of western, central, and southeast South Dakota. The snow pack in northern KELOLAND kept the temperatures colder, but a lot of it melted.

One look around southeast KELOLAND and you see a lot of bare or brown ground. Areas of snow are found in the shadows on the northern side of buildings. These too are dwindling.

The deep snow pack in northeast KELOLAND is also going away. With temperatures in the 40s and 50s this weekend, many locations are down to a couple of inches or more. Though Watertown is still officially at 9 inches.

We’ll continue to melt those areas of snow as temperatures will be above freezing many days this week in northern KELOLAND.

But as colder air returns this weekend and next week, there’s a chance we can replenish our snow.