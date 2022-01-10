Warm temperatures will be here starting Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here we are, almost mid-January, the time of year when we are usually at our coldest. But January also provides warm temperatures on occasion. Something we like to refer to as a January thaw.

While temperatures in eastern KELOLAND stayed below average today, that will soon change with much warmer air expected for Tuesday through Thursday. Maybe not the 50s which is what western South Dakota can expect, but 30s and 40s are on the table.

Let’s draw the line at 40 degrees.

The average amount of 40 degree days is warmer in January and range from 2 in Watertown, Worthington, and Brookings to as many as 16 in Rapid City. Sioux Falls averages 4, Aberdeen 3, and Pierre averages 8 days.

While we were dealing with the bitter cold last week, this week will be a welcomed change to many. But it won’t last.

Colder weather will return later this week, but models are showing a steady decline in temperatures for the second half of the month.