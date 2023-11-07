SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re only a week into November, but many in KELOLAND have been well above average. While that trend will change later this week with a passage of a cold front, we’ll quickly swing the other direction and warm again next week.

While average highs in November quickly cool from the low 50s at the beginning of the month to the upper 30 at the end, many in the southern half of the area have been staying warm.

This is a look at the average number of days in November with the high temperature staying below 50 degrees.

Many locations easily experience two-thirds of the month with highs in the 40s and colder.

During the first week of the month, we’ve had colder days in northeast KELOLAND with 4 days in the 40s and less for Aberdeen and Watertown.

But notice how some in southern KELOLAND haven’t had any cool air with no days less than 50 showing up in Sioux Falls, Yankton, Spencer, or Mitchell.

That trend may end later this week. By the looks of it, many in KELOLAND will stay below average for the number of days less than 50 for high temperatures.

