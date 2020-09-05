Warm Labor Day weekend before fall-like weather returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall-like temperatures have been popping up more and more, but summer isn’t done yet. Meteorologist Adam Rutt looks at the warmth on the way.

We’ve been talking about the cool-down that will carry us into next week. To get there, we have a rather warm weekend to contend with first.

It’s easy to look ahead to what’s coming up next week, especially if you’ve been waiting for fall-like temperatures. Just like in sports, however, one shouldn’t look too far ahead and focus on what comes along one day at a time instead. In this case, it’s well above average temperatures that arrive for the weekend.



A strong cold front will begin to make its move this weekend, sending a plume of heat our way. The heat peaks West River on Saturday, while East River locations see their stronger temperature spike on Sunday. Regardless of what side of the river you’re on, we’ll be talking about highs that range from ten to twenty degrees above average for this time of year.



We may even challenge a record high temperature in Rapid City. Saturday’s record high is 101 degrees, set in 1978. We’ll get very close to that in western KELOLAND. Records East River will likely stay put this weekend, but highs on Sunday may at least be in the ballpark of those high marks.

The atmosphere likes to be in a state of equilibrium. So, when we see these surges of above average temperatures, the natural reflex is for the proverbial pendulum to swing hard to the other side. That’s exactly what we’ll see as we get ready for next week’s chilly temperatures.