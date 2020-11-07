Warm first week of November breaks over 100-year record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — These warm temperatures are sticking around through the weekend. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at how far back this record warmth goes.

The heat we’ve had this week has been one for the record books, but as I dug deeper and deeper into the record books, we’re seeing numbers that we haven’t seen before in Sioux Falls.



Sunshine and south winds gave KELOLAND another warm afternoon. In fact, many set records as highs reached the 70s and 80s. This is proving to be one of, if not the warmest start to November on record.



Using the forecast for Saturday, the first week of November will have an average high of 70 degrees. The closet we’ve been to these numbers was in 2001 with an average high of 69 degrees.



I dug deep into the archive, back to the 1930s and could not find a warmer start for the first week of November.

Then I checked the record highs for the first week and found Sioux Falls had a record of of 74 in 1904. That first week of November in 1904 had an average high of 72 degrees, but it has incomplete data as the high for the 6th is missing! I can only imagine is was close to 70.

So, hopefully you were able to enjoy the warmth this week as we haven’t seen it this late on the calendar in well over 100 years!