SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last day of August gave us sunny and warm conditions as temperatures warmed to the 80s and 90s.

That’s been the theme of the summer for many in KELOLAND, dry and warm conditions. Well, this type of weather will continue for the next several days, here’s a look at why.

High pressure anchored over the southwest United States is helping to keep our stagnant weather in place. As it acts as a blocking tool, keeping moisture well to our south. This type of blocking high will take its time to breakdown.

So, things will stay the same for the next several days. Dry and warm conditions can be expected for at least the first week of September. Highs will be above average, which is now around 80 degrees for much of eastern KELOLAND.

Things do break down, but I don’t expect that to happen until the second week of September.