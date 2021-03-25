Warm and dry weather will continue into April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are starting to get a sneak peak into what will happen as we begin the month of April. And it continues to look dry and warm for much of KELOLAND.

Sunny and warm this afternoon as things dry out in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. While we are looking for lighter showers to move into the same locations that got the rain earlier in the week, the dry conditions will really start to show up in central and northern KELOLAND next week.

As we look to the upper layers of the atmosphere, we see this. Something that is called an Omega Block as it resembles the Greek letter Omega. It shows low pressure off the east and west coast of the United States with high pressure in the central plains. The steering currents flow around the low to the ridge of the high in the plains and back to the low in the east.

These are infamous for dry and warm weather where the ridge sets up, which is the central U.S.

And that is exactly what we have in the forecast for the first week of April. In fact, 80-degree weather is on the table for central South Dakota.

80-degree weather is not too uncommon for central South Dakota in April. Even 90-degree weather isn’t that uncommon as it happens around once every four years in Pierre. We’ll see how warm we get this time around.